Five more Connecticut residents test positive for West Nile

FAIRFIELD — The Department of Public Health confirms that five more people have tested positive for the West Nile Virus infection, bringing the total for the season up to 15 cases.

Three of t he cases involved residents from Fairfield County (Danbury, Norwalk, and Stamford). The fourth patient is a resident of Thompson in Windham County, and the fifth is from Westbrook in Middlesex County.

The ages of the new cases range from 40-70+. Three of the five required a hospital stay.

Lab tests confirmed the virus in all five patients. The new patients were ill in early to mid-September.

“It’s very unusual to have this many people seriously ill with West Nile in September,” said DPH Commissioner Dr. Raul Pino, “More warm weather is forecast for this weekend and many Connecticut residents will be outdoors, enjoying the stat’s country fairs, family gatherings, and other events. Please take precautions to prevent mosquito bites since West Nile is preventable.”