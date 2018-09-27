Guilford Mooring’S Fish ‘n’ Chips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Anthony Pellegrini

8 oz piece of fresh cod

2 1/2 cups Flour

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Pepper

1 tsp old bay

Bag of potato chips

French fries (optional)

Fresh lemon

4 cups Water

1/2-gallon oil (to fry cod in)

In a medium bowl add flour, salt, pepper and old bay. Mix with a whisk to ensure seasonings are distributed equally.

In another bowl add 4 cups of water and a 1/2 a cup of flour, whisk together.

Crush potato chips up (this will be used as a crust) and add to another bowl.

Dip cod in water, then flour, then back into water, then into crushed potato chips.

On the stove in a medium size pot, add oil and turn burner to medium heat. If using a fryer, set to 350 degrees.

Place cod in hot oil with tongs, ensuring not to burn yourself. Allow fish to fry about 4-7 min based on size. Once golden brown, remove from oil and place on a plate with paper towels to absorb remaining oil.

Cut lemon into wedges for garnish and to squeeze on top of fish, if desired.

You have many options of dipping sauces to serve with the fish – tartar sauce, ketchup, etc.

Guilford Mooring, located on the shores of the Long Island Sound at 505 Whitfield Street in Guilford, Connecticut, honors its waterfront location by offering classic preparation of timeless seafood dishes, in addition to land lover’s favorite meat options. The seasonal menu includes Gluten Free, Vegetarian and Vegan options, and a special $5 children’s menu honors young foodies. The restaurant is open year-round, seven days a week for lunch and dinner, offering unparalleled views from an outdoor bar and deck, as well as the newly-renovated indoor bar/dining area, featuring a rustic stone fireplace for the New England winter months and air-conditioning for the heat of summer. For more information, visit www.guilfordmooring.com. The restaurant can also be found on Facebook (GuilfordMooringCT) and Instagram (theguilfordmooring).