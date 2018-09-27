High speed pursuit ends with arrests in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — State and local police made two arrests after a high speed chase that ended after the suspects stopped in a New Haven neighborhood.

Police said around 4:16P.M., New Haven Police Department notified State Police Troop G-Bridgeport that they were in pursuit of a robbery suspect. State Police Troopers assisted in the pursuit which traveled onto Interstate 91 Northbound and terminated off exit 6.

Two suspects were taken into custody. A state police cruiser was damaged in the chase.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video