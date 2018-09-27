Less humid, 70s for Thursday; Morning rain, cooler Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Once you step outside today, you'll notice the more crisp and comfortable air in place! After a few days of rain, we have a quiet day with a decent amount of sunshine for this Thursday. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees, which is seasonable for late September.

Tonight, the clouds roll back in. That leads to a thump of rain on the way for Friday morning. The past few days on computer model projections, this rain has been inching further and further north, and it now looks like we'll get a few hours of soaking rain. In terms of accumulation, most models are putting out around 0.5-1.5 inches of rain, so some more flash flooding cannot be ruled out. Given how wet its been lately, the ground may not absorb any rainfall too well. We'll be watching for it very closely and bringing you the latest info right here.

The most likely timing on that Friday rainfall is between 3 AM and noon. After noon, the air dries out a bit, although the clouds may stick around. Highs will be around 60 degrees.

Although Friday's forecast has become rainier, the weekend still looks very nice. Temperatures will be seasonable in the 70 degree range, and it appears we'll be free of any rainfall. The weather should be pleasant for any fairs or festivals going on this weekend. There is plenty to do and no excuse from the weather to not do it!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. High: Near 70.

TONIGHT: Clouds move back in. Rain moves in by sunrise. Lows: 50s.

FRIDAY: Morning/midday showers. High: 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny: High: Mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 70.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.