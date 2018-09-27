× Man arrested in Dublin Airport for trying to chase plane

DUBLIN — Police arrested a man at Dublin airport on Thursday morning for breaking on to the tarmac and trying to chase down a plane after missing his flight, RTE, Ireland’s public service broadcaster, reported.

The man in his twenties and a woman had missed a Ryanair flight to Amsterdam, according to RTE.

As the couple spoke with airline staff at the gate, the man broke through the door and ran onto the tarmac, the Press Association news agency reported.

He then tried to flag down the plane as it taxied away from the gate, but he was held back by staff. The man has been taken to a nearby police station for questioning, PA reported.

“A male and female passenger were late for a Ryanair flight to Amsterdam this morning and arrived at the boarding gate after the flight had closed,” the airport spokesperson told RTE.