Man arrested in Dublin Airport for trying to chase plane

Two planes of Irish airline Ryanair stand on the tarmac of the airport of Weeze, western Germany, September 12, 2018, as German pilots and cabin crew went on a the 24-hour strike disrupting travel for thousands of passengers in the latest flare-up of a bitter Europe-wide battle for better pay and conditions. - The Irish budget carrier said it was cancelling 150 out of 400 scheduled flights to and from Germany because of the walkout. (Photo by Marcel Kusch / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUT (Photo credit should read MARCEL KUSCH/AFP/Getty Images)
Two planes of Irish airline Ryanair stand on the tarmac of the airport of Weeze, western Germany, September 12, 2018, as German pilots and cabin crew went on a the 24-hour strike disrupting travel for thousands of passengers in the latest flare-up of a bitter Europe-wide battle for better pay and conditions. - The Irish budget carrier said it was cancelling 150 out of 400 scheduled flights to and from Germany because of the walkout. (Photo by Marcel Kusch / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUT (Photo credit should read MARCEL KUSCH/AFP/Getty Images)
DUBLIN — Police arrested a man at Dublin airport on Thursday morning for breaking on to the tarmac and trying to chase down a plane after missing his flight, RTE, Ireland’s public service broadcaster, reported.
The man in his twenties and a woman had missed a Ryanair flight to Amsterdam, according to RTE.
As the couple spoke with airline staff at the gate, the man broke through the door and ran onto the tarmac, the Press Association news agency reported.
He then tried to flag down the plane as it taxied away from the gate, but he was held back by staff. The man has been taken to a nearby police station for questioning, PA reported.
“A male and female passenger were late for a Ryanair flight to Amsterdam this morning and arrived at the boarding gate after the flight had closed,” the airport spokesperson told RTE.
53.349805
-6.260310