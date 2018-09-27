WATCH LIVE: Nathan Carman set to appear in court, fighting for grandfather’s inheritance money

WEST HARTFORD — Nathan Carman is back in court, fighting for his father’s inheritance money.

Carman is accused by his family members of killing his grandfather. His grandfather, John Chakalos, was shot and killed in Windsor Locks back on 2013.

Meanwhile, Carman has repeatedly denied any involvement in his grandfather’s death.

Carman’s mother is also presumed dead following her disappearance while the two were on a fishing trip.

Today, Carman will be before a judge in probate court in West Hartford.

Carman says the reason he’s looking to access his grandfather’s trust fund is to get some money to hire a lawyer.

This is a developing story.