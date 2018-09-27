PD: 4-year-old killed following driveway accident in New Britain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- Police are investigating after a child was killed in a private driveway Thursday night.

New Britain police said the accident took place on 221 Governor Street around 6:14 p.m.

"The child is a 4-year-old male, New Britain resident who had sustained serious life-threatening injuries in this accident," police said. "The child was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital."

Police added, "The operator of the car, a 49-year-old male, New Britain resident, was not injured and is cooperating fully with the investigation. There have not been any charges filed at this time."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Britain Police at 860-826-3071.

No other details were released.