Quinnipiac University students largely support Judge Kavanaugh ‘s accuser

HAMDEN - Everyone has an opinion and a side they are picking in the Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh showdown in DC. That includes Quinnipiac University students, who were watching intently.

Thursday, students could be seen walking campus looking at or listening to their phones and there were also those who chose to go inside the student center to watch the proceedings on a big screen.

“IV think the whole thing is extremely political, but that doesn’t mean that the allegations should not be taken seriously,” said Andrew Guistwite, Quinnipiac senior.

Some had no issue with Dr. Ford, Judge Brett Kavanaugh's accuser, admitting to having holes in her memory about the alleged sexual assault occurring 36 years ago.One student knows sexual assault survivors.

“They say that they can’t remember certain everything but they can remember certain details to them like the pattern of breathing and things like that and those are triggers to them,” said Ashley Cotto, Quinnipiac sophomore.

One of the students says he was peeking at proceedings on his phone.

“I was just watching her body language. She was like smiling, pretty happy,” said Quinnipiac Student Scott Pitz. “I kind of don’t take the whole thing that seriously.”