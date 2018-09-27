Raphael Returns to Hartford’s Bushnell Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The Sailors and Soldiers Memorial Arch once again has its two angels overlooking Bushnell Park in Hartford.

This summer, the statue of angel Raphael was taken down for repairs. According to the Bushnell Park Foundation, crews doing repairs to the roof noticed the statue’s platform was loose.

Thursday morning, Raphael returned. Crews used a crane to lift the statue and affixed it from a cherry picker. A drone was also on site.

The arch honors the 4,000 Hartford citizens who served in the Civil War, and the 400 who died for the Union.

The angel statues, Gabriel and Raphael, were replaced with bronze versions in 1987, according to the Bushnell Park Foundation.

The foundation offers free tours inside the arch on Thursdays from noon until 1:30 p.m., from May through October.