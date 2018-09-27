× Report: Jersey Shore star Jenni ‘JWoww’ files for divorce

HOLLYWOOD — After nearly three years, Jenni “JWoww” Farley has reportedly called it quits with husband Roger Mathews.

According to Fox News, JWoww”, 32, filed for divorce earlier this month citing “irreconciable differences.”

According to Fox News, reps for JWoww and MTV did not provide a comment.

The Ashbury Park Press reports, citing the court documents, Farley’s Sept. 12 complaint read: “The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation.”

Both, Farley and Mathews have two children together, a 3-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy.