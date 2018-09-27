× State police searching for driver who rear-ended trooper in Windsor

WINDSOR — Connecticut State Police said they are looking for the driver who rear-ended a trooper and fled the scene Thursday evening.

State police said Troopers from Troop H-Hartford responded to the area of Bloomfield Avenue following a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a state trooper.

State police said the trooper who was in an assigned vehicle was rear-ended by a blue pickup truck which fled the scene of the accident.

State police said the pick up truck was then located moments later unoccupied. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’ 2” wearing grey pants and a pink shirt.

State police along with Windsor Police Department are on scene looking for the suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or contact Troop H at 860-534-1000.