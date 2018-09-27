Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- What drives YOU crazy?

We hopped in the car with Connecticut State Police Trooper Kelly Grant to address the problems that people face on the roads.

This go around, it seems that the use of blinkers are a hot topic for our friends on Facebook.

“Yes blinkers are a big deal ...big thing. Blinkers let other motorist know what your intent is” says Trooper Grant

Under Connecticut Law, a turn can’t be made without the driver first making the proper signal.

So, what drives YOU crazy? Let us know!

