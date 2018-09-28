20th Head of the Riverfront Reggata makes a splash Saturday in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Ready, set, row!

On Saturday, the 20th Head of the Riverfront Reggata will be making a splash.

Volunteers took FOX61 out on the Connecticut River as they prepared for the competition.

“It’s everything from setting up tents, and making sure our park is in good shape and make sure the course is set, setting buoys on the river,” said Michael Zaleski, the CEO and President of Riverfront Recapture.

The event brings thousands of spectators and competitors.

“It’s a variety of different skill levels, we’ve got high school races, we got colleges that are coming to race. The teams will be competing on a course that winds its way through the greater Hartford region. It starts north of the Wethersfield Cove and ultimately ends up at Riverside Park,” said Zaleski.

Rowers will hit the water at 8:30 a.m. and go on until 5 p.m.