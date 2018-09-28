Beautiful weekend ahead with temps in the 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The heaviest rain has ended, areas of mist may linger into the evening but gradual clearing is expected overnight.

Despite today’s rainfall, the weekend still looks very nice. Tomorrow morning you may be waking up with areas of fog but sunshine is on the way!

Temperatures will be seasonable in the 70 degree range, and it appears we’ll be free of any rainfall. The weather should be pleasant for any fairs or festivals going on this weekend. There is plenty to do and no excuse from the weather to not do it!

Mainly dry conditions prevail into the middle of the week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows: 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny: High: Near 70.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 70.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for overnight showers. High: Mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: AM shower possible then mostly cloudy. High: Mid 70s.

