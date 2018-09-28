Car slams through wall, into West Haven home while people were inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HAVEN -- Police are investigating after a car crashes through a front wall and into a house. Officials this isn't the first time cars have crashed in that location.

Police say they got a call just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and responded to the corner of Ocean Avenue and Morris Street. Two people were sitting inside a living room when a car suddenly slammed through their front wall.

No injuries were reported from the people inside the home, but the driver sustained minor injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

West Haven police say that because of the home's location on the corner of Morris Street, and with Ocean Avenue curving so sharply, any drivers who aren't paying attention can find themselves crashed straight into the house.

