Dan Explains: Indonesia tsunami swept away houses following earthquake

INDONESIA — A strong 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck Central Sulawesi in Indonesia on Friday, causing a damaging tsunami in the city of Palu.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the shallow quake was centered at a depth of 6 miles and located about 50 miles north of Palu (population 335,000).

After the earthquake ended, the tsunami in Palu followed shortly after, pushing water onshore with destructive power. A video taken from the parking garage of the Grand Palu Mall shows the tsunami’s force.

Powerful 7.5 magnitute earthquake has hit Indonesian island Sulawesi today and a tsunami that caused by the earthquake has effected #Palu and #Donggala cities. IHH is sending emergency relief to the region.#PrayforDonggala pic.twitter.com/aRn0B8G448 — Humanitarian Relief (@IHHen) September 28, 2018

Palu is located at the end of a narrow bay, which may have contributed to the size and power of the waves. Instead of being evenly dispersed over open water, the energy is focused in a smaller area, causing the water to squeeze into the bay and push onshore. The town of Donggala, located around 15 miles north of Palu, also suffered tsunami waves.

Indonesian disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho says communications with the area in central Sulawesi are down and the search and rescue effort is being hampered by darkness.

Earlier Friday, the same area was hit by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake that killed one person, injured 10 and damaged dozens of houses.