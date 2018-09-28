× ESPN: Kevin Ollie hit with ethics charge, faces show-cause penalty

STORRS — The NCAA has imposed an unethical conduct charge against former UConn men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie, in addition to other violations.

According to ESPN, this new charge could lead to a lengthy show-cause penalty.

ESPN reports that the unethical charge is a Level 1 conduct charge. The NCAA alleges that they were given false information in regards to phone calls between NBA Hall of Famer and former Husky Ray Allen, and current San Antonio Spurs guard Rudy Gay and a top recruit.

Ollie has been involved in a heated lawsuit against UConn, after the University fired him for “just cause” earlier this year.

Ollie has been appealing the decision which would allow the school to forgo paying him the more than $10 million left on his contract with the school.

UConn President Susan Herbst told Kevin Ollie she was upholding his firing because the former men’s basketball coach had a pattern of breaking NCAA rules and committed serious violations, according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press.

Ollie’s representatives released the following statement:

Coach Kevin Ollie is credited with restoring integrity to the UConn men’s basketball program and promoting an atmosphere of compliance with NCAA rules following a period that included the team’s suspension from tournament play. Under Ollie’s leadership the men’s basketball program has had among the highest scores in the nation for academic performance. A complete turn-around. Coach Ollie strongly disputes the details ofthe allegations made in the NCAA’s notice and is disappointed that the NCAA has chosen to align itself with the University of Connecticut in the pending arbitration. Coach Ollie denies engaging in any conduct that would constitute non-compliance with NCAA rules and regulations and looks forward to defending himself and restoring his reputation.

UConn released the following statement: