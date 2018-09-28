EXCLUSIVE: Former FBI Special Agent weighs in on Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Former FBI Special Agent, Michael Clark, spoke exclusively to FOX61 following the outcome of Friday's Senate Judiciary Committee vote surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Clark touched on the new information the FBI could learn in such a short investigation, also, the 302 forms that have been often referred to throughout the hearings in Washington.

Clark also talked about what it looks like for the FBI agents currently working on this new case.

Clark said this is top priority for the FBI right now, in fact, they have planned for this and have agents in the field right now.

The 11-10 vote Friday came just one day after Republicans heard testimony from Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teens. Kavanaugh denied the accusation.

At the last minute, Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, said he could not promise to vote for Kavanaugh on the Senate floor and called for a delay of up to a week for a further investigation.

***CNN contributed to this report***