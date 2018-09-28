Foodie Friday: Horse Brook Cafe

PLAINFIELD — If you love the homey feel of a good neighborhood bar and restaurant and happen to be in Plainfield, look no further than Horse Brook Café!

For more than a half of a century, this staple has been serving up comfort food with a smile.

What sets this joint apart are the wings.

They are so big and meaty and cooked to perfection – not to mention the more than a dozen sauces available – including wet and dry rubbed.

They have Wimpy Wings, Killer Wings & Canterbury Wings (which are made with ghost pepper).

Said Haley Smith in an online review, “My favorite wings, possibly in all of New England, at least in southeast Connecticut. Breaded, plump and amazing sauces.”

The amazing flavors don’t stop there either. You can get a fantastic burger, chicken breast on a pretzel roll, or a taco pizza. How about fish and chips with hand cut fries or try the homemade onion rings with the dipping sauce? Fa

Owners Matt Barry and his wife Christina grew up in Plainfield and were fans of this hidden gem on Railroad Avenue well before buying the place.

“This is truly a place where everyone is welcome,” said Matt.

The feel when you walk in is one of friendship. This reporter opened the door and was greeted by a smiling face behind the bar. That face was the other owner.

“Our customers are like family,” smiled Christina. “We want everyone to enjoy the place while having a good meal. That’s all the matters.”

41.680059 -71.919925