Marshals: Suspect in Connecticut killing caught in Florida

NEW HAVEN — Authorities say a teenager suspected in a fatal shooting in Connecticut last year has been arrested in Florida.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 18-year-old Jahmari “Wack” Cooper was taken into custody Thursday night by a fugitive task force as he got out of a car in Riviera Beach.

Cooper faces charges of felony murder, murder and first-degree robbery in the October 2017 death of Jeri Kollack at a housing complex in Bridgeport.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service offered a cash reward earlier this year for information leading to Cooper’s capture.

In a statement Friday, U.S. Marshal for Connecticut Brian Taylor called the suspect “an extremely violent individual.”

Authorities say Cooper will remain in Florida pending his extradition to Connecticut. It wasn’t known if he has been assigned legal representation.