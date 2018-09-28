× New lanes on I-84 in Waterbury expected to open by end of weekend

WATERBURY — The highly anticipated expansion to I-84 in Waterbury won’t be ready before the weekend, as previously expected.

The I-84 Waterbury Project, which adds a third lane of travel between exits 22 and 25A in both directions, was intended for completion by midnight Saturday. However, those plans hit a snag this past week, as severe weather hit the region and delayed workers from putting on the final touches.

According to Kevin Nursick of the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the new lanes should be wrapped up by the end of the weekend. Crews will be back at it this weekend, working around the clock to finish the job. They hope to have it finished and opened to commuters Sunday.

“The best case scenario would be to open them Sunday,” Nursick said. “As for the worst case, it should still be ready to go by Monday morning.”

The new lanes will provide some desperately-needed relief for the morning and afternoon commute through Waterbury, where drivers must contend with major traffic congestion on a near-daily basis.