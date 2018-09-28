Police investigating possible abduction of two juveniles in Naugatuck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAUGATUCK -- Police said they are investigating a possible abduction that took place Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Naugatuck Police Department said they responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle that may have attempted to abduct two juveniles.

Police said two female juveniles reported that they had just got off their school bus at New Street and Hillside Avenue, when a white van stopped and a Hispanic male exited the van near them.

"The juveniles advised officers that the van seemed suspicious and became scared when the passenger exited the van and they immediately ran away and alerted a resident they ran past of what had occurred," police said.

The two juveniles told police that the van had no markings and was occupied by two Hispanic males. The passenger was described as a 25-year-old Hispanic male dressed in all black with a beard and was wearing a hat.

"The Naugatuck Police Department spoke with residents in the area and conducted a thorough search of the area for the suspect vehicle however no vehicle matching the description was located," police said.

Naugatuck Police Department said they are continuing its investigation and wants residents to remain vigilant.

Police said at this time, there is no information that indicates that the two juveniles were the ones targeted in the alleged abduction.

Anyone with any formation is asked to contact Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or the NPD Confidential Tip Line at 203-720-1010.