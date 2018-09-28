Police searching for man who allegedly exposed himself to the public in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself exposed himself to visitors at New Haven’s East Rock Park Thursday.

New Haven police describe the suspect as a bearded man of average build and was wearing a black T-shirt and blue baseball cap.

“He drove off in an older model, silver colored Honda Civic, likely bearing Connecticut marker plates,” police said. “The car was seen heading toward Hamden.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 203-946-6304, the Anonymous Tip Line at 203-946-6296, Text a tip by texting, NHPD plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES) or email at ecic@newhavenct.gov.