Powerful earthquake rocks Indonesian island

Indonesian schoolchildren stay under their desks as they participate in a tsunami drill in Meulaboh on September 5, 2018. - The drill simulated a magnitude 9.3 earthquake off the west coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island. A total of 24 countries bordering the Indian Ocean, from Australia to Yemen, are taking part in the biennial disaster-preparedness exercise. (Photo by JANUAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JANUAR/AFP/Getty Images)
A powerful earthquake has rocked central Sulawesi in Indonesia and authorities have issued a tsunami warning.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.5 quake was centered at a depth of 6 miles about 35 miles northeast of the town of Donggala.
Earlier Friday, the same area was hit by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake that killed one person, injured 10 and damaged dozens of houses.