Rainy morning, clearing later for Friday; Beautiful weekend ahead

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect Friday.

The ground is already saturated and it wouldn't take much additional rain to cause to street/poor drainage flooding. This is especially true for parts of southern Connecticut that got hit particularly hard with recent flooding. 0.5"-1.5" of rain is forecast.

Showers will linger into the late morning/early afternoon followed by a drying trend. Clouds may prove to be stubborn though. If you see any sun, consider it a bonus. It will also be chilly and raw with highs struggling to reach 60 degrees.

Although Friday's forecast has become rainier, the weekend still looks very nice. Temperatures will be seasonable in the 70 degree range, and it appears we'll be free of any rainfall. The weather should be pleasant for any fairs or festivals going on this weekend. There is plenty to do and no excuse from the weather to not do it!

FORECAST DETAILS:

FRIDAY: Morning/midday showers. High: Near 60.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny: High: Near 70.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 70.

