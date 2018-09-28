× Unclaimed $1M Powerball ticket sold in Wilton will expire soon

ROCKY HILL — Check your tickets!

Nearly five months ago, somebody purchased a ticket for the May 2 Powerball drawing at Georgetown Shell in Wilton with the hope of winning the multi-million-dollar jackpot. The good news is they got lucky—they matched the first five numbers drawn and won $1,000,000. The bad news is – the clock is ticking for the winner to come forward to claim their prize.

The winning Powerball numbers for May 2, 2018 were 5 – 14 – 31 – 40 – 50 and Powerball 6.

To timely claim the prize, on or before October 29, go to a CT Lottery retailer or CT Lottery Headquarters in Rocky Hill, where the retailer or the Lottery will validate the winning ticket.