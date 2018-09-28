Video shows group grab man’s toddler daughter, shoot him on New York sidewalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A group of men ripped a father's toddler daughter out of his arms then shot the dad in broad daylight Monday, New York City police said.

The man was on University Avenue in the Bronx with his 3-year-old daughter when a group of three men with guns walked up and fired at the dad, an NYPD spokesperson said.

After he was shot at, the man grabbed his daughter and tried to run, but the attackers grabbed the man, pulled his daughter away and then shot him in the right leg, police said. They fled southbound on University Avenue after the shooting.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, officials said. His daughter was not injured.

Police have asked for help identifying the attackers; no arrests had been made as of Thursday evening.