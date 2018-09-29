× 2 men arrested following police chase, believed to be in connection with Glastonbury carjacking

ROCKY HILL – A newspaper delivery driver whose car was carjacked was recovered by police Saturday.

Police said Middletown police found the stolen vehicle in Middletown and pursued it into Rocky Hill where it crashed after running into another car.

The two suspects then ran from police through a nearby neighborhood. The residents of that neighbor told FOX61 that the received reverse 911 calls to stay inside. Both suspects were apprehended by police.

Two men were taken into custody in Middletown. Glastonbury police are investigating what level of involvement, if any, the men had in the carjacking.

Investigators said the carjacking occurred just after 4 a.m. at 1 Glastonbury Place, an apartment complex just off of Route 2 in Glastonbury Center. The driver, who was delivering the Hartford Courant, told police that two males with handguns approached him in the complex parking lot and stole his vehicle.

Closer look at one of vehicles involved being towed away @FOX61News #RockyHill pic.twitter.com/n25JyUkaE9 — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) September 29, 2018