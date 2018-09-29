× Connecticut man sentenced for manslaughter in Maine

BANGOR, Maine — A Connecticut man convicted of manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend’s husband has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Antoinne “Prince” Bethea, of New Haven, Connecticut, was convicted in the shooting death of Terrance Durel Sr. in Bangor. He was sentenced Thursday to 26 years in prison with all but 18 years suspended. The Bangor Daily News reports Bethea apologized in court to Durel’s family, saying he didn’t intend to kill Durel.

Durel’s mother Theresa Reed dismissed the apology, saying Bethea didn’t have to grab a gun in the first place.

Durel was shot outside a home that Bethea shared with Durel’s estranged girlfriend in April 2017. After the killing, Bethea shaved his dreadlocks and fled the state.

Bethea had previously claimed he acted in self-defense.