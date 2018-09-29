Dog, dog, goose: Canines tapped to control bird population

Canadian Geese take over a sidewalk that is covered in water during a high tide at the tidal Basin near the Jefferson Memorial and Washington Monument, September 20, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

OCEAN PINES, Md. — A Maryland town besieged by birds is calling on goose busters — more commonly known as border collies.

The Ocean Pines Association voted earlier this year to euthanize around 300 of the Canadian geese to protect local water quality. The tactic both angered residents and proved largely ineffective.

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 15: A Border Collie ‘Gem’ attends the 138th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show press conference at Madison Square Garden on January 15, 2014. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/Getty Images)

News outlets report the geese have returned in large numbers, so the association decided this week to hire Maryland Geese Control. The association’s general manager, John Bailey, says the company uses border collies trained to chase geese out of the water and off the land without harming the birds.

The company will also remove nests, transport injured birds to rehabilitation centers and addle the eggs.

The border collies will patrol Ocean Pines for around two months, at $625 a week.

