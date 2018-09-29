× Glastonbury police investigating armed carjacking

GLASTONBURY – A newspaper delivery driver says he was carjacked as he made deliveries in the early morning hours, according to police.

Investigators say the robbery occurred just after 4 a.m. at 1 Glastonbury Place, an apartment complex just off of Route 2 in Glastonbury Center. The driver, who was delivering the Hartford Courant, told police that two males with handguns approached him in the complex parking lot and stole his vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was a white Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, with Connecticut registration AN59165.

Police are asking any witnesses or people with information regarding the robbery to contact Officer Peter Brander of the Glastonbury Police Investigations Unit at (860) 633-8301.

This is a developing story; we’ll have more information online and on the FOX61 News app as it becomes available.