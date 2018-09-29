× HPD: suspect drove car at officers, crashed into cruiser, crashed again after fleeing

HARTFORD – Police in Hartford say officers narrowly escaped being hit by a suspect’s car as they tried to prevent a shooting last night.

Police say their Street Crimes Unit was conducting surveillance on Bedford Street shortly after midnight. They were watching 18 year old Ajay Gunn, who had been shot on Bedford Street back in May. The officers had intelligence that Gunn was in possession of an illegal firearm in order to conduct a retaliation shooting.

They saw Gunn get into car driven by an unknown male. When the vehicle began driving away at a slow speed with its headlights off, the officers pulled it over. The car stopped at on Sigourney Street, but when police got out of their cruiser, the unknown driver accelerated backwards towards the officers. They managed to get out of the way, but the car struck their crusier, then sped off, eventually colliding with another car near at the intersection of Greenfield and Vine Street.

The two men in the car fled. Officers caught up with Gunn and arrested him for interfering with police and possession of a controlled substance. The driver eluded capture. He is described as a black male, about 5 foot 10, wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Everyone involved in the car crash was taken to Saint Francis Hospital. Police say they suffered only minor injuries. The investigation is continuing.