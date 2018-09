× SHARE61: Celebrate UConn’s Huskies & Heroes Day – Military Appreciation Day

EAST HARTFORD — As part of Huskies and Heroes week, UConn will be honoring all the brave men and women who served or are currently serving in our nation’s armed forces.

Help celebrate our brave heroes by sending your pictures to share61@fox61.com or tagging @FOX61 to any one of our social media pages!

The UConn Huskies will be taking on the Cincinnati Bearcats at 3:30 at Rentschler Field.

As part of our Huskies & Heroes celebration this Saturday at @PWStadium, service members and veterans can receive a complimentary ticket to @UConnFootball vs. Cincinnati by visiting https://t.co/rsw6UH9cii. #HuskyHeroes | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/vZOV9JaXEL — UConn Huskies (@UConnHuskies) September 27, 2018