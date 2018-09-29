Guest: Heidi Lubetkin; VP Clinical Support Services, CRT.
The Stan Simpson Show: Venerable community action organization receives $1.5 million grant to combat opioid addiction
The Stan Simpson Show: A look at the November CT elections
The Stan Simpson Show: Clarity in the race for the 5th District and others
The Stan Simpson Show: Preview of upcoming Democrat/GOP primary contests
The Stan Simpson Show: CT race for Governor is a much-anticipated showdown
The Stan Simpson Show: Buying your first home
The Stan Simpson Show: Healthcare crisis in Connecticut prisons
The Stan Simpson Show: Technology making ‘fake news’ easier to manipulate
The Stan Simpson Show: CT primaries 2 weeks away
The Stan Simpson Show: GOP candidates for governor
The Stan Simpson Show – Cohen, Manafort and Trump
The Stan Simpson Show: Clarity in the race for CT Governor
The Stan Simpson Show: Malloy, Trump and Kavanaugh
The Stan Simpson Show: Nutmeg State Games celebrate 30th year