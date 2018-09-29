Windsor Locks invites all to remember Medal of Honor awardee on Sunday

Watch Margaux Farrell’s interview with Windsor Locks First Selectman Chris Kervick and State Rep. Scott Storms.

WINDSOR LOCKS - The Town of Windsor Locks will celebrate the life of United States Air Force Master Sergeant John A. Chapman at a commemoration ceremony on Sunday, September 30th at 2:00 pm at the new Windsor Locks Amphitheater adjacent to Town Hall.

Chapman was raised in Windsor Locks, and is a 1983 graduate of Windsor Locks High School. He was killed in combat at Takur Ghar, Afghanistan, on March 4, 2002. Chapman was posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor last month in Washington, DC, by President Donald Trump.

Governor Dannel P. Malloy and United States Representatives John Larson and Joe Courtney will attend and speak during the ceremony on Sunday. United States Air Force Colonel Claude K. Tudor, Jr. and Chief Master Sergeant Jeffrey Guilmain will also deliver keynote speeches. Colonel Tudor is the Commander and Chief Master Sergeant Guilmain is the Command Chief of the 24th Special Operations Wing, Hurlburt Field, Florida, which is the special operations unit to which then Technical Sergeant Chapman was assigned at the time of his heroic actions on Takur Ghar Mountain.

A musical program will follow the commemoration featuring the United States Air Force Heritage Brass Band, and the award winning Glastonbury Pipe Band. The event will also feature a flyover of military aircraft and a parachute drop featuring members of the United States Air Force 24th Special Tactics Squadron. Food will be available for sale from several food truck vendors.

Prior to the commemoration, a memorial monument to Master Sergeant Chapman will be dedicated on the lawn of Memorial Hall. The dedication will be co-hosted by the American Legion Gensi-Viola Post 36 of Windsor Locks and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Smalley Brothers Post 6123 of Windsor Locks. Major Thomas J. Saadi, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs will give the dedication address on behalf of all Connecticut veterans.

The dedication will take place at 1:00 pm. Following the dedication, active military personnel and veterans will march in procession from Memorial Hall to the Commemoration site. The public is encouraged to line the procession route from Memorial Hall, along Main Street and the Windsor Locks Library entrance and driveway to the amphitheater between the Town Hall and Middle School.

Parking for the event is available at Windsor Locks High School (via shuttle bus), Windsor Locks Middle School lower lots, St. Mary Church, Windsor Locks Municipal Parking (behind CVS) and Pesci Park. Reserved parking for disabled individuals is available at Windsor Locks Town Hall.

Reserved seating will be made available to active military personnel, veterans participating in the procession and mobility impaired veterans. Main Lawn and Hillside seating will be available to all others. Attendees are strongly encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. An accessible seating area will also be provided. Those requiring accessible seating should park in the designated spaces at Town Hall.

South Main Street from Elm Street to School Street will be closed from approximately 12:30 to 1:45 pm with traffic re-routed. Main Street from Elm Street to Church Street will be close from approximately 1:20 to 1:50 pm.