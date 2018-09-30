× Car stolen in East Lyme with passenger inside: Police

EAST LYME — Police are looking for two suspects who they said stole a car with a passenger inside while the the driver was pumping gas.

Police were called on Saturday around 6pm to the Niantic Star Gas Station on Flanders Rd for the report of the theft of an occupied motor vehicle. Police said a man and a woman entered into a car which was parked, with an adult in the passenger seat. The suspects threatened the passenger, and displayed a knife, before beginning to drive onto Route 161, Flanders Rd. A short distance down the road, the passenger was able to exit the vehicle. The suspects then continued in the stolen vehicle northbound on Route 161 at a high rate of speed.

Police said prior to getting in the occupied vehicle, the suspects attempted to enter another vehicle whose operator was pumping gas. Due to the vehicle being locked, the suspects were unable to gain entry and the operator was able to move to safety.

Police are hoping to to identify the two suspects. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have information is urged to contact Det Mark Comeau at 860-739-5900.