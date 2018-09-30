× Eastern States Exposition breaks all-time attendance record

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – If you went to the Big E, you had a lot of company.

Officials said a record number of visitors attended the 2018 Big E, in West Springfield, Mass., breaking the Fair’s all-time high attendance figure, with a final tally of 1,543,470. The previous record, of 1,525,553, was set in 2017.

During the Fair’s run, the all-time highest single day attendance record was also broken when 172,659 visitors attended Saturday, Sept. 22. Five additional daily attendance records were set: Sept. 14, 87,092; Sept. 15, 118,627; Sept. 23, 134,986; Sept. 27, 105,084; and Sept. 29, 171,965.