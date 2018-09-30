From sun to clouds: rain expected through Wednesday, Fall-like feel next weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After some morning fog - another great fall day is expected today. High pressure keeping the conditions in place will move east of our area tonight allowing a front to move in. This front will stall over the area, and keep things cloudy through Wednesday.

There will be some showers on Monday evening, and after a brief drying period, expect things to get rainy on Tuesday night. This will be an issue for the soggy ground across the state. Things should taper off by Wednesday afternoon.

After that - things look great heading into the weekend. Temps will cool down a little as well, struggling to hit the 70s on next Saturday. Don't forget to pack the sweater! Sunshine also looks likely as we head into the beginning of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny: High: Near 70.

MONDAY: Cloudy, chance of showers. High: Near 70.

TUESDAY: Rain likely in the PM. High: Mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: AM shower possible then mostly cloudy. High: Mid 70s.

