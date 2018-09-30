× Police: Connecticut toddler crushed by 80-pound television

STAMFORD — Authorities say the death of a Connecticut toddler who was crushed by an 80-pound television was an accident.

Police said Saturday that the medical examiner determined that the 22-month-old Stamford boy died of blunt force trauma and the manner of death was ruled to be accidental.

The old-style cathode ray tube television fell on the boy at his home Thursday morning.

Sgt. Joseph Kennedy tells the Stamford Advocate the TV was atop a “rickety” bureau and the child may have been climbing up the drawers at the time. The child’s mother called 911.

First responders took the boy to Stamford Hospital for treatment of a traumatic head injury. He was flown to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital, where he died Friday afternoon.

The child’s name was not released.