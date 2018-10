× Reports: Orange man killed in Ireland on his honeymoon

ARMOY, Ireland — Irish news outlets are reporting that an Orange resident was killed Tuesday in a crash.

The Belfast Telegram said Michael Munroe, 31 of Orange was killed in a car crash near the popular site Dark Hedges, a location used in the TV series, “Game of Thrones.”

A woman in her thirties was hospitalized after the crash. She is being helped by the U.S. Consulate.

For more information, go here and here