Stamford police issue Silver Alert for missing 83-year-old woman

STAMFOPD — Police issued a Silver Alert for missing 83-year-old woman Sunday evening.

Police said June Jordaan, 83, is believed to be driving a Black 2002 Lexus RX300. She is 5’4″ and weighs 125 lbs. She was last seen in Stamford.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of June Jordaan please contact the Stamford Police Department at 203-977-4921.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.