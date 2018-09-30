× State Police issue Silver Alert for missing Colchester teen

COLCHESTER — State police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 14-year-old Sunday.

Adam Andersen, 14, was last seen Colchester in Thursday. He is caucasian with blond hair and hazel eyes. He is 5’7″ tall and weighs 120 lbs.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Adam Andersen please contact CSP Troop K at 860-537- 7500.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.