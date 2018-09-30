The Real Story – Oz Griebel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZ GRIEBEL, Independent Candidate for Governor, joins us to talk about his experience participating in Wednesday's debate at UConn. It was the 3rd debate of the post-primary season, but only the first one to which he had been invited. Organizers of the first two excluded him, due to the perception that he didn't have much support. Griebel disusses his position on several issues, including the state income tax, paying for transportation needs and legalizing recreational marijuana.