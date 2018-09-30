Third lane on I-84 in Waterbury set to open Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY— There shouldn't be as much traffic in Waterbury now that a new lane is set to open.

Due to that severe weather this week, the planned lane expansion on I-84 in Waterbury was postponed. Connecticut DOT said it’s because crews were behind on some final touches, causing the delay in the expansion.

The project adds a third travel lane on I-84 westbound along with full width shoulders in each direction along a three mile stretch of the highway.

This should not only help with traffic flow but also allow more cars on the road. Now many people say with this third lane they're planning on taking trips they otherwise wouldn’t.

“Now it’s easier to get through to get to hartford too,” said Nilsa Garcia, who lives in Waterbury.

“I’m actually thinking about going out to west hartford and further out that way,” said James Hicks, who lives in Watertown.

According to Connecticut DOT they said the third lane should open at around 6 a.m., Monday morning.