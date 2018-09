NOW: 1 lane of Ellington rd in #SouthWindsor closed after uHaul truck snaps power pole. Minor injuries to driver @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/NSEKwnCKdi — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) September 30, 2018

SOUTH WINDSOR — A UHaul van hit a power line Sunday afternoon resulting in power outages for that section of town.

The crash happened near the intersection of Ellington and Niederwerfer Roads. Eversource officials said there is no timetable on when power will be restored.

The driver only had minor injuries.

One lane of the road was blocked.