× Yale New Haven Health seeks to acquire Milford Hospital

HARTFORD — Yale New Haven Health is trying to acquire Milford Hospital, one of the last independent hospitals in Connecticut. Bridgeport Hospital is already a member of the Yale New Haven Health system.

“These are challenging times for community-based hospitals in Connecticut and throughout the country,” said Mark Toney, chief restructuring officer of Milford Hospital. “Yet, despite the pressures facing Milford Hospital, it is readily apparent that the community strongly supports this organization and the employees who work here.”

According to a joint press release, Milford Hospital employees would become employees of Bridgeport Hospital, if the deal is approved by the state.

Milford Hospital says that becoming part of Bridgeport Hospital, with support from Yale New Haven Health, would give it financial stability.

Marna P. Borgstrom, chief executive officer of Yale New Haven Health, is quoted in the release as saying “While the hospital has faced significant and mounting financial challenges, we are optimistic that by working together, we can address those issues directly and work towards providing improved access to high quality care, delivered in the most efficient manner possible.”

Milford Hospital serves about 50,000 patients in Fairfield and New Haven counties.

The acquisition would be the third major hospital restructuring this year in western Connecticut.

In March, Hartford HealthCare said it was planning to acquire a medical center in Bridgeport and Western Connecticut Health Network said it was merging with a network of hospitals in New York state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.