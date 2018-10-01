Bristol police investigating two separate crashes that killed one and severely injured another

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL — Two crashes happened along Route 6 in Bristol within hours of each other sending two people to the hospital with serious injuries.

Bristol Police Department said around 8 p.m., they responded to a woman struck in the middle of the road by a car as she was crossing the street.

Bristol police, fire, and EMS were called to the scene.

Police said a gray sedan hit the woman and then pulled over. The driver was the only person in the car and is okay. The woman was transported to St. Francis Hospital with serious injuries, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Earlier in the day around 3:30 p.m., a motorcycle heading east bound collided with a vehicle that was traveling west bound turning on King Place.

Police said the sole occupant of the car was the female driver of the station wagon who had no injuries. The man on the motorcycle was taken to St. Francis Hospital with serious injuries.

A man who said he’s a family friend and saw the accident scene said he’s shaken up.

“I see a motorcycle and first thing I do is put my hands over my head,” said Domingo Gonzalez, who lives in Bristol.

People in the Bristol community said they are shaken up by these two crashes.

“It is very sad and it’s a very dangerous intersection, I wish they would do something about it or put a speed thing so people can see how fast they’re driving down the road,” said Michael Foley who lives in Bristol.

Police do not believe speed is a factor at this point for both crashes.

Police are asking if anyone has information to contact them.