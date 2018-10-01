Cardi B turns herself in after alleged fight at NYC strip club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Cardi B turned herself in to police Monday in connection to a fight at a Queens strip club, TMZ reports.

Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, turn herself in to cops in Flushing at just after 9:30 a.m., accoridng to WPIX.

TMZ reports Almánzar allegedly ordered an attack on two bartenders at the Angels Strip Club in Flushing on Aug. 29.

#breaking cardi B turns herself into police just now on assault charges. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/LrfNpDllAS — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) October 1, 2018

Cardi B was at the venue to watch a Migos performance when she told members of her entourage to attack the women with bottles and chairs, TMZ reports.

One of the bartenders is believed to have slept with Almánzar’s husband Offset, a member of Migos, according to TMZ. The attack was "spontaneous" and was triggered after someone threw a drink.

