FOX61 Family First: The 11th annual Goddard School Toy Test

The holiday season is coming and if you need some help with your list, these kids are one step ahead of you.

At the Goddard School in Newington, the kids are working hard -- at playing. According to owner of the school, Ron Mavumkal, “Our philosophy is that children learn while they’re at play.”

So, the kids are playing with toys as part of the school’s 11th annual toy test. The goal: Find toys that are educational, to give parents ideas for gifts .

The teachers take the toys and put them in the classroom and that's it! It’s up to the kids to look and see what they are, and start playing That’s when the teacher starts taking notes. Hundreds of toy companies provide dozens of toys and slowly they’re whittled down to one for each age group.

The school's aim is that children at a young age learn while playing. and as they learn that playing is fun, they’ll want to learn more in older years.

“From that , they’re going to use those toys to create fun learning experiences”, said Mavumkal.