Police release details on Glastonbury carjacking, chase

MIDDLETOWN — Police released details on the arrest of two suspects in connection with a carjacking and chase on Saturday.

Police said a newspaper delivery driver was confronted by suspects who took the car at gunpoint Saturday morning just after 4 a.m. at 1 Glastonbury Place, an apartment complex just off of Route 2 in Glastonbury Center. The driver, who was delivering the Hartford Courant, told police that two males with guns approached him in the complex parking lot and stole his vehicle.

Glastonbury police informed Middletown police, and the vehicle was tracked to the area of Stoneycrest Drive in Middletown.

Police said the vehicle drove off, screeching the tires so they followed it north on Newfield St. At the intersection of Tuttle Road, the driver of the stolen vehicle ran a red light and sped off onto Route 9 north and then I-91 north.

The suspect sideswiped a pick-up truck and then crashed into a Honda Pilot, between exit 23 and 24 on I-91 north. The two suspects then ran from police through a nearby neighborhood. The residents of that neighborhood told police that she received a reverse 911 call to stay inside.

Both suspects were caught by police and arrested. They are Antwane Daniels, 18, and a juvenile who is 16 years old. Daniels was charged with unsafe passing, larceny, interfering/resisting, running from police, reckless driving, improper lane, failure to obey traffic signals, and driving without a licence. He was held on $100,000.

The juvenile required medical attention and was taken to the hospital. He was issued a juvenile summons and released to his guardian.

